Power grid fails 126 times in 7 yearsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Govt justifies failure, says grid collapse global issue

• ‘Privatise TCN, decentralise grid’

• GenCos, DisCos count losses

Nigeria’s Osogbo-based national electricity grid has failed electricity consumers more than 126 times since the nation’s power sector was privatised in 2013.

Although the Federal Government-owned Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) describes the situation as a normal global occurrence, the collapse of the power supply, each time it occurs, comes with a huge economic loss for consumers, especially commercial entities.

World Economic Forum’s data that measured grid-related performance under the Energy Architecture Performance Index (EAPI) for 2017, however, ranked Nigeria 110th among 127 countries. African countries like Congo, Namibia, Ghana, South Africa, Cameroon, Kenya, Zambia, Botswana, and Sudan were ranked…