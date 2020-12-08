President praises military, floats housing scheme for slain officersNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Addresses N’Assembly on insecurity Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, commended the armed forces for swiftly restoring law and order in the states during the #EndSARS nationwide protests.

Opening the Chief of Army Staff’s yearly conference virtually at the State House, Abuja, he described 2020 as a very challenging year, citing the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its negative impact on almost every aspect of national life.

The President went on: “Despite this, I am pleased to note that the Army remained resolute in the discharge of its constitutional roles in keeping the wealth and welfare of our soldiers a priority.

“The Army’s support of civil authorities in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic is a case in point.

“Also, the peaceful elections conducted in Edo and Ondo states would not have been achieved without the high level of professionalism displayed by all security agencies, including the…