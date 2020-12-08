Security Challenges: Buhari charges Governors to work with traditional rulers for local intelligence | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the 36 state governors of the federation to work more with traditional rulers and community members to improve local intelligence gathering that will aid the work of security agencies.

The president’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, said Buhari gave the charge at the of a security meeting with the 36 governors in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the presidential aide, Buhari listened to presentations by a governor from each of the six Geo-Political Zones on their specific security challenges.

The president recalled that in the old order communities identified new comers and passed the information to constituted authority.

He said: “The sub-region is no longer safe, more so with the collapse of the former Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi’s regime and the cross border movement of weapons and criminals.

“Governors must work with traditional rulers. Try and work with traditional rulers to boost intelligence gathering.’’

While…