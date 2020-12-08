The Angbos: Ortom’s Mediation And Trivialisation Of Violence Against Women





“Unfortunately, battering (and trafficking) have become part of us as we daily wake up to hear of them over the radio, watch them on the television and read them in the dailies and social media.” – Bala Kaigama Against the backdrop of the four-month coronavirus lockdown in Nigeria, an alarming increase in cases of violence […]

