Home The Guardian Newspaper Nigeria Headlines US adds Nigeria to blacklist on religious freedom | The Guardian Nigeria News

US adds Nigeria to blacklist on religious freedom | The Guardian Nigeria News

Headliners
-
0


Mike Pompeo

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 19, 2020 US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo speaks during a press conference with Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein at the State Department in Washington, DC. – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on December 6, 2020 denounced legislative elections in Venezuela as “a fraud and a sham” engineered by President Nicolas Maduro. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

The United States on Monday placed Nigeria for the first time on a religious freedom blacklist, pressing an ally as Christian groups voice growing insecurity.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” for religious freedom, the rare inclusion of a fellow democracy in the US effort to shame nations into action.

“These annual designations show that when religious freedom is attacked, we will act,” Pompeo, an evangelical Christian, wrote on Twitter.

Nigeria maintains a delicate balance between Muslims and Christians, but church…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv