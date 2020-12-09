Eyimofe Selected For Cairo International Film Festival | The Guardian Nigeria News

Barely a week after it won Torino International Film Festival’s Achille Valdata Award in Italy, Nigerian feature film, Eyimofe (This is My Desire) has again been selected for the 42nd edition of the Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF), which opened on December 2 and ends on December 10, in Cairo, Egypt.

The film, which had its world premiere at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival, will be screened in the International Panorama section of the festival, alongside other films such as Along the Sea (Umibe No Kanojotachi), Apples (Mila), Back to The Wharf (Feng Ping Lang Jing), Exil, Midnight Swan, One of These Days and Servants. The Third War (La Troisième Guerre), Thou Shalt Not Hate (Non Odiare) Wildland (Kød & Blod) and Ziyara will also screen in this category.

Launched in 1976 by the writer-critic Kamal el-Mallakh to enhance the role of Egypt in the world of filmmaking and cinema, as well as serve as a bridge between the cultures of the world, the Cairo…