Kano: NDLEA arrests 70, seizes 1,537kg of illicit drugs





The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it arrested 70 suspected drug traffickers and intercepted 1,537.472 kilograms of illicit drugs within the month of November in Kano State. The NDLEA Commander in Kano State, Dr Ibrahim Abdul, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday. According […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper