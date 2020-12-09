Poor governance, lack of accountability by states responsible for insecurity – GGI report | The Guardian Nigeria News

A special report has revealed that poor leadership and lack of accountability at state and local government levels fueled the insecurity experienced in parts of the country.

The Good Governance Index (GGI) said it came to this conclusion after systemic research on factors responsible for insecurity in Nigeria to identify the elements behind the escalation.

To achieve its goal, the non-profit organisation said it relied on primary sources of data in interviews, on the spot assessments tours, interactions with key stakeholders at the various tiers of government as well as a close review of documents and policy papers on governance in Nigeria.

At the end of its research, the GGI said it discovered that poverty is more prevalent in local areas, hence the insecurity.

The report signed by the special rapporteur, Dr Thomas Uzah, on Tuesday, also revealed that a bulk of the security challenges emanates from the state and local government levels due to failures of the elites…