Ricardo Young: I want to be inspiration to next generation of black entrepreneurs | The Guardian Nigeria News

African-American serial entrepreneur and owner of Victory Restaurant and Lounge, Ricardo Young talks about growing up, his education, and love for the hustle. “Anyone who knows me knows that I’m constantly working, thinking of new ideas, looking at the next opportunity,” he told Soltesh Iyere in this one-on-one interview. Excerpt.

Tell us about the man Ricardo Young.

I was born and raised in Northwest Washington, D.C. in the Morton St. Projects. I grew up playing football and school was always important to me. I went on to attend Virginia Tech and UMD on full athletic scholarship. I loved playing football in college, but I was more appreciative to earn the opportunity to have the opportunity to earn three degrees in Business and Finance. My love of football combined with my business background led me to enter the NFL agent business.

I love helping young men lay their blueprint for a career in football, it I ultimately knew I could impact more lives by shifting…