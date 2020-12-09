Suntory unveils new Lucozade Cola | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
11


L-R: Supply Chain and Plant Director, Olalekan Aluko; Head of Sales, Fiyinfoluwa Adewakun; Head of Marketing & Trade Marketing, Boma Harrison and Head, Legal and Corporate Affairs, Olaleye Dada all of SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD NIGERIA, at the unveiling of the new Lucozade Cola, held in Lagos

Suntory, a global leader in the beverage and food industry, has unveiled its new Lucozade variant, Lucozade Cola.

At a media parley held in Lagos to launch the product, the Head of Marketing & Trade Marketing at Suntory Beverage and Food Nigeria Limited (SBFN), Boma Harrison, said the product is a result of evolving consumers’ needs, is intended to delight consumers and ensure refreshment needs are met.

Lucozade Cola, a glucose-based energy drink, with a cola flavour, is an extension of the Lucozade energy drink. The product will be available in the market in December 2020.

Harrison stated that, “Lucozade Cola is a vibrant drink intended for our vibrant consumers. They are the everyday,…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR