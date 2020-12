The Zamfara State High Court has on Tuesday adjourned the case filed by the dethroned Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu, and five others to Dec. 16.

Source: Guardian Newspaper