Biden to name lawyer Katherine Tai to top trade post | The Guardian Nigeria News

President-elect Joe Biden plans to name China expert Katherine Tai to serve as the nation’s top trade negotiator, US media reported Wednesday.

Tai will replace Robert Lighthizer as US Trade Representative (USTR) in the new administration, according to the reports citing people familiar with the matter.

The decision puts an experienced trade lawyer on the frontline of repairing relations with US trading partners that were upended by President Donald Trump’s aggressive “America first” policy, which included a…