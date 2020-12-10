Biden to name lawyer Katherine Tai to top trade post | The Guardian Nigeria News

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – DECEMBER 09: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces U.S. Army (retired) General Lloyd Austin as his choice to be Secretary of the Department of Defense at the Queen Theatre on December 09, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. The only African-American to have headed U.S. Central Command, Lloyd Austin, 67, is a four-star general who was in charge of American forces in Iraq from 2010 to late 2011. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP

President-elect Joe Biden plans to name China expert Katherine Tai to serve as the nation’s top trade negotiator, US media reported Wednesday.

Tai will replace Robert Lighthizer as US Trade Representative (USTR) in the new administration, according to the reports citing people familiar with the matter.

The decision puts an experienced trade lawyer on the frontline of repairing relations with US trading partners that were upended by President Donald Trump’s aggressive “America first” policy, which included a…



