Buhari ‘disgusted’ by CNN, BBC coverage of #EndSARS protest | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said he was ‘disgusted’ by the coverage of the protest against police brutality done by the foreign media.

Buhari criticised the CNN and BBC for allegedly not rendering a balanced reportage of the protest tagged #EndSARS.

“I was disgusted by the coverage, which did not give attention to the policemen that were killed, the stations that were burnt, and prisons that were opened,” Buhari tweeted Wednesday evening.

Buhari’s displeasure for the foreign media’s reportage came more than six weeks after security forces of the Nigerian government allegedly shot at armless protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos, Nigeria.

Prior to the shooting, thousands of Nigerians, mostly youths protested against extortion, harassments and extrajudicial killing of citizens by personnel of the Nigeria Police.

About 12 protesters were killed on the night of Tuesday, October 20 2020 in Lekki and Alausa areas of Lagos, according to Amnesty…