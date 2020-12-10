Coalition attributes heightened insecurity to poor funding of security agencies, irregular allowances for troops





A group, Coalition of Civil Society for National Security, has attributed the growing insecurity in the country to poor funding of security agencies and lack of operational allowances for security personnel. The coalition also claimed that the inconsistent payment of salaries to security agencies was adding in no small measure to the worsening insecurity, saying […]

