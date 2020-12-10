Coronavirus, Joe Biden, Goerge Floyd, Davido top Google’s trending search of 2020 | The Guardian Nigeria News

• What were Nigerians searching for this year?

• Who was the top trending person over the last 12 months?

• What songs, movies/TV shows and recipes trended and grabbed people’s attention?

Google today announced the results of its 2020 Year in search, sharing what the world, and Nigerians, searched for, asked about, listened to and watched in the year.

Google’s 2020 Year in Search compiles the moments, people, topics, events, and places that captured the world’s attention this year. Just as Search helps people to explore and discover a world of information, there are many ways to explore the year through the lens of Google Search. From overall global stories to hundreds of top 10 lists of trending topics across pop culture and lifestyle, sports, music, news, and more from across almost 70 countries.

Coronoavirus which became a pandemic in March 2020, was top of everyone’s minds this year and the pandemic’s impact is reflected in the Year in Search lists. Pandemic…