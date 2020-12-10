COVID-19: 474 new infections take Nigeria’s total to 70,669 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 474 new infections of the coronavirus in the Nigeria, taking the country’s total to 70,669 cases.

The NCDC made the disclosure via its verified website late on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections tally recorded yet another increase.

The NCDC record table shows that the 1,607 new confirmed cases are higher than the figure recorded in the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, when Nigeria recorded 1,102 cases of the disease.

The latest infections were recorded from 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC disclosed that 132 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection from isolation centres nationwide.

“Our confirmed cases today include data reported from Kebbi…