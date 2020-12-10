From bribery ban to Ballon d’Or: Paolo Rossi’s highs and lows | The Guardian Nigeria News

Football is mourning the death of Paolo Rossi, the prolific striker whose goals led the Azzurri to World Cup glory in 1982. Here are the stand-out moments from the career of one of Italy’s greatest players, who has died at the age of 64:

– Inauspicious start –

Rossi made his debut with Juventus in 1973 but the early years of his career were compromised by injury, needing three operations on his knees. He was farmed out to Como, where he made his Serie A debut, and then loaned to Serie B side Vicenza for the 1976-77 season, moving from the right-wing to center-forward. It…