At least 16 travellers have been killed by unknown gunmen on Wednesday along Abuja-Kaduna expressway on their way back to Kano from a business trip. The Guardian learnt that the 16, from Dambatta local government, were conveyed in a private vehicle and met their untimely death on the Abuja-Kaduna high way. Governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper