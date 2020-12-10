Manchester United scramble for answers after Champions League exitSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Manchester United’s third appearance in a Champions League final in four years in 2011 was proof they had established themselves as European football heavyweights.

But their ejection at the group stage of this season’s competition at the hands of RB Leipzig on Tuesday is yet more stark evidence of how far they have fallen since the Alex Ferguson era.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men battled hard last season just to qualify for the Champions League and had one foot in the knockout stages after an away win against Paris Saint-Germain followed by a 5-0 hammering of Leipzig at Old Trafford.

But a shock defeat away to Istanbul Basaksehir made life difficult and a home defeat to PSG…