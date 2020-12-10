NASS’ summons and when not to devalue a people’s parliament | The Guardian Nigeria News

It was a ghastly sight: Governor Babagana Zulum, teary eyed, as he joined distraught natives to mourn the grisly beheading of 43 hapless farmers by the downgraded Boko Haram terrorists. The somber moment recapitulated a similar, but contrasting harrowing display of 73 corpses of Benue farmers slaughtered by killer herders back in January 2018 in Makurdi.

Although the then Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Idris, described the massacre of the unarmed Benue farmers as the culmination of communal strife over land, the decapitation of 43 Bornu farmers by the insurgents did not leave room for buck-passing by either the security agencies or agents of the Federal Government. The truth was coming home. The spiraling insecurity seems to have been pampered for so long, particularly as security agencies hid under the chase for political correctness to extol propaganda that fits the body language of the extant administration.

Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai…