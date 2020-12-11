Biden in leaked audio says Republicans beat ‘living hell out of us’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly said that the Republican Party “beat the living hell out of us” in the Nov. 3 election, due to calls by Democrats to defund the police.

Biden made the remarks in a leaked audio from a virtual meeting he had with a group of civil rights leaders on Thursday, according to Fox News.

The report did not say whether the former Vice-President meant losing the election or referring to the below-expectation performance of the Democratic Party in the congressional polls.

The former Vice-President is the projected winner of the presidential election with 306 Electoral College votes against incumbent President Donald Trump’s 232.

Trump has refused to concede defeat and is currently challenging the election results in court over alleged widespread voter fraud.

Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris and prominent civil rights leaders like Derrick Johnson and Rev. Al Sharpton were said to be among the meeting attendees.

Biden reportedly advised…