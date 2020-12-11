Court acquits Wali, Ahmad of N950 million money laundering charges





Federal high court sitting in Kano on Friday discharged and acquitted a former minister of foreign affairs, Aminu Wali and a Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Coordinator, Mansur Ahmad of money laundering charges. The duo were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alongside a former Kano state Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau in May 2018, for […]

