FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf Over Alleged Abusive RelationshipGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Singer FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, accusing the actor of “relentless abuse”, including sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress.

The 32-year-old British singer filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles alleging that LaBeouf abused her – both emotionally and physically – during their relationship and also knowingly gave her an STD.

In one incident detailed in the lawsuit, just after Valentine’s day in 2019, the 34-year-old “Transformers” actor was allegedly speeding in Los Angeles when they were returning from a trip to the desert. He removed his seat belt and threatened to crash the car unless she professed her love for him, the lawsuit says.

LaBeouf stopped at a gas station after Twigs begged him to stop and let her out. When she removed her bags from the trunk, LaBeouf allegedly threw…