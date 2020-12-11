Lakers’ James is Time’s 2020 Athlete of the YearSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
4


(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 11, 2020, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images/AFP – James, who won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and formed a coalition to battle voter suppression, was named Time magazine’s 2020 Athlete of the Yea on December 10, 2020, (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

LeBron James, who won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and formed a coalition to battle voter suppression, was Thursday named Time magazine’s 2020 Athlete of the Year.

The honor from Time comes days after James was named among Sports Illustrated’s Sportspersons of the Year…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR