Managers are paid to handle the pressure, says Guardiola | The Guardian Nigeria News

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he does not need to give any advice to under-fire Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the pressures of management.

The two clubs clash in a derby on Saturday with big ramifications for both sides’ hopes of challenging for the Premier League title this season.

However, it is Solskjaer who goes into the game under pressure after an early exit from the Champions League after a 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

“We know it,” said Guardiola on the speed with which managers’ jobs are put at risk. “That’s why we get a lot of salary. The important thing is to know the value of Solskjaer is there. There is no doubt about…