PDP can’t decide on 2023 now, Secondus declaresNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

•Regrets Buhari’s refusal to address N’Assembly on insecurity

The decision on which geopolitical zone to run for the 2023 presidency on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot be taken now, its National Chairman, Uche Secondus, stated yesterday.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Abuja on the activities of the party’s leadership in the last three years, Secondus explained that a committee had been set up in that respect.

According to him, the panel, led by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, has been mandated to investigate why the party lost the 2019 election and make recommendations.

His words: “I know you (media) are interested in zoning, but our party has a clear method of doing things. After the general election, we set up a panel to appraise our performance and make necessary recommendations.

“The Governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Bala Mohammed, is heading the committee, and they are still working. We must study our last outing before…