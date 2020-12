France’s Victor Perez leads the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai following an opening 67, reports europeantour.com. The 28-year-old started the week sixth on The Race to Dubai but finished the day on course to become the first French player to end the year as European Number One. There is still a long way to go […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper