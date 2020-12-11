Police arrest 40 armed robbery suspects, cultists in Akwa Ibom — PPRO | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom says it has arrested 40 persons suspected to be involved in armed robbery and cultism activities within Uyo metropolis.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this in a statement issued in Uyo and made available to newsmen on Friday.

Macdon said that based on intelligence information the tactical team of the command stormed criminal hideouts on Dec. 10, and arrested the suspects.

“On Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at about 0930hrs, Tactical Teams of the police command in Akwa Ibom, relying on credible information, in a painstaking operation stormed criminal hideouts within Uyo metropolis.

“This is believed to be part of the nest of some of the hoodlums responsible for Wednesday night’s breach of peace within Uyo.

“(Some) 40 suspected armed robbers/cultists were arrested; two locally-made pistols, five cutlasses, a bag of substance suspected to be Indian Hemp were among the exhibits recovered.

“On…