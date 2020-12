American pop icon Taylor Swift has released her ninth studio album and a second surprise album of 2020, “Evermore”. The album which dropped on Friday is a sister album to “Folklore” which the singer released just a few hours after announcing it in July. “Evermore” was written and recorded in the same session as “Folklore” […]

The post Taylor Swift Drops Second Surprise Album Of 2020 "Evermore" appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper