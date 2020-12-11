We spent N7.5bn to settle Oyo pensioner’s gratuities in 18 months- Makinde | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Friday said that his administration have spent N7.5 billion to settle the gratuities of pensioners in 18 months of his administration.

Makinde, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Labour Matters, Mr Bayo Titilola- Sodo, disclosed this in Ibadan during the celebration of Pension Day organised by the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Oyo State branch.

The governor noted that pensioners in the state now received their monthly pension and other entitlements promptly more than ever before.

He said despite the unfavourable economic situation brought by COVID-19, his administration had continued to ensure prompt payment of gratuities of pensioners in the state.

Makinde however, assured the pensioners and other workers in the state that his administration would remain committed in the prompt payment of entitlements.

He called on the pensioners to continue to be hopeful as well as prayed for his administration for him to meet…