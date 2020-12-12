Buhari won’t succumb to threats, pressure, presidency declares | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Presidency, yesterday, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari would not succumb to the views of some Nigerians seeking to influence government’s decisions to suit their whims and calories.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who stated this in tweets on his handle, stated that what should attract national attention now was how to deal with insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apparently addressing those he said were using languages such as ‘the nation will break up’, Shehu said President Buhari would not take decisions against the interest of Nigerians.

The tweet reads: “The Presidency responds to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to do one thing or another or else, in their language, ‘the nation will break up’.

“This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are both unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not…