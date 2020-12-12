Nigeria records 796 cases, highest single-day infections since COVID-19 began –NCDC | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria on Friday registered 796 new cases, highest single -day COVID-19 infections in 24 hours, the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) said on its verified website.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new infections showed an increase of 51 cases over the previous record of 745 registered cases, almost six months ago on 19 June, 2020.

The agency said that the 796 were diagnosed with COVID-19 in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory, bring the total nationally to 72,140 with 1,90 deaths..

FCT led with 258 cases of the virus, while Lagos came second with 248, and Kaduna state in third position with 117, NCDC said, citing other states with new infections to include; Katsina (52), Ogun (27), Kwara (23), Gombe (22), Adamawa (17), Plateau (15), Kano (6), Rivers (2), Ondo (2), Ekiti (2), Nasarawa (2), Sokoto (2) and Taraba (1).

The NCDC disclosed that no…