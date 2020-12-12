Sanwo-Olu tests positive for coronavirus





Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tested positive for the coronavirus after he was exposed to a confirmed case. “A PCR test performed yesterday the 11th of December has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus,” Lagos State commissioner for information Gbenga Omotoso said. The commissioner said the governor is showing mild […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper