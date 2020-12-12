



Sokoto State government says it has concluded plans to construct 12 police stations at a cost of N37 million each. Alhaji Sani Ahmad, Director Planning, Ministry of Local Government, made the disclosure while briefing the state’s House of Assembly Committee members on Local Government and Community Development on Friday at Dange/Shuni Local Government Area of […]

The post Sokoto State government to construct 12 police stations appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper