Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Saturday said suspected herdsmen killed four persons at Tse-Angbande, Makurdi, the State Capital, on Friday night. Ortom stated this at Tse-Angbande, when he visited the village for an on-the-spot assessment of the impact of the attack that also left seven persons injured. He said the attack which took […]

