Sudan PM says military’s vast business holdings ‘unacceptable’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sudan’s Prime Minister in the transitional government Abdalla Hamdok addresses people as they celebrate the first anniversary of the start of the uprising that toppled long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir, at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, Sudan December 25, 2019. Picture taken December 25, 2019. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has criticised the security sector’s vast business holdings as “unacceptable”, at a time of tension within the civilian-military administration.

The transitional government is ruling Sudan following last year’s ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir by the army, amid youth-led pro-democracy mass protests.

Hamdok, an economist, was speaking Monday after the United States took Sudan off its list of state sponsors of terrorism, a designation that dates to a time when Bashir hosted Islamist militants.

The premier criticised the fact that Sudan’s powerful military and security sector controls vast business interest…



