Appeal court nullifies Metuh’s conviction | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Wednesday nullified the conviction and seven years jail term on a former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, after finding him guilty of money laundering charges.

A three-man panel led by Justice Stephen Adah in a unanimous judgment held that the proceedings of the Federal High Court leading to the conviction of Metuh and his company, Destra Investment Limited, were marred with bias, and should not be allowed to stand.

Justice Adah stated that Justice Okon Abang, who delivered the lead judgment, was biased against the convicts from his utterances.

He, therefore, directed that the case file be sent back to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for reassignment to another judge other than Justice Abang.

Justice Abang had in his judgment delivered on February 25, 2020, sentenced Metuh to seven years in prison. This was after he was found guilty of count one, two and three of the seven-count charge levelled against…