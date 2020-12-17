Buhari speaks on the release of Kankara schoolboysNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the release of the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, as a big relief to their families, the entire country and international community.

In a short remark shortly after their release was announced, President Buhari expressed the nation’s appreciation for the steps taken by all involved to make their release possible.

President Buhari specifically cited what he called the “spirit of partnership and the collaborative efforts of the government of Katsina, Zamfara and military leading to the release.”

He commended the nation’s intelligence agencies, the military and police force for providing the environment for safe release of the hostages.

“The Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, and the army worked extremely hard,” the president said. “As soon as I got the information I congratulated them. The Armed Forces know their job. They have…