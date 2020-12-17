LG vital to nation building – Commissioner





Until local government is considered and treated as priority, governance in the country may run into hitch. The Gombe State commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Ibrahim Jalo stated this on Wednesday in his office when fielding questions from newsmen. According to him, “as long as the local government does not work, Nigeria will […]

