



The crème la crème of the Nigerian culture scene turned up yesterday for the VIP Preview of Fuji: A Opera. Our esteemed guests included accomplished professionals from fields like Film, Photography, Fashion and Digital Influencing, among others. Among those present was designer, Kenneth Ize, production manager, Olamide Adedeji, media guru, Debola Williams, fashion influencer, Bubu […]

The post Looks From VIP Preview Of "Fuji: A Opera" appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper