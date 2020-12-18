Lagos bans concerts, carnivals, street parties as COVID-19 cases surge | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Says Positive Cases Increase By 100 Per Cent After September

*Closes All Schools

*Servants On Level 14 Below To Stay At Home

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday said Lagos may slip into a second wave of Coronavirus pandemic, if residents failed to comply with the precautionary measures against the spread of virus.

The governor disclosed that of every 100 tests that the state has performed, an average of 10 turn out to be positive, stating it is an increase from the five per hundred recorded in September, though lower than the peak in August, which was between 20 and 30 per hundred.

“This suggests the…