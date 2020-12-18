



Jose Mourinho has told Steven Bergwijn “we are all together” after the forward received harsh criticism following two missed chances in Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat by Liverpool this week. Champions Liverpool made the most of their let-off, scoring a late winner through Roberto Firmino, leapfrogging Spurs to go top of the Premier League. Dutch international Bergwijn […]

The post Spurs stand together with Bergwijn after online abuse, says Mourinho appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper