7 Weight Loss Advice/Tricks That Don’t Help You Lose WeightGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

In a bid to lose weight, we come across quite a number of advice on what to do and which or what diet to eat and the ones to avoid. However, there are many ‘tricks’ in the book that don’t actually work.

Keep reading to inform yourself on some of the advice you have been given or tricks that some have sworn by to help you lose weight but don’t actually do anything to help you in your weight loss journey according to The Healthy.

Go on a cleanse

You most likely have heard this advice from someone or read it somewhere that going on a cleanse helps your body to get rid of harmful toxins and help with your weight loss. According to the National Institutes of Health, the weight lost completing a cleanse or detox is not sustained in the long run as temporary solutions equal temporary results. Cleanses can lack important nutrients like protein and fiber that can leave you exhausted and hungry. Your kidneys and liver naturally detox…