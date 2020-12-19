9-Year-Old Ryan Kaji Tops 2020 Highest-Paid YouTubers List With $29.5 Million Earnings





A nine-year-old boy who unboxes and reviews toys and games on YouTube has made nearly $30m this year, making him 2020 highest-paid YouTuber for the third year running. Ryan Kaji, from Texas, made $29.5m (£22m) from his YouTube channel Ryan’s World, as well as a further estimated $200m from Ryan’s World branded toys and clothing, […]

