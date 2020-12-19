AbdulRazaq tasks authors to focus on societal improvement | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Saturday, urged writers and authors in Nigeria to dwell on topical issues in order to find solutions for society’s growing challenges.

AbdulRazaq made the call in Ilorin, while speaking at the public presentation and launching of a book titled: “Halal Sex and Intimacy”.

The book was authored by Barr. Abdul-lateef Abdullahi, the Senior Copyright Officer and Prosecutor of Copyright Offenders in Kwara.

The governor, who was represented by Alhaji Aliyu Muhammed-Saifudeen, the Commissioner for Local Governments, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, observed that the author was courageous to delve into such topics as sex and intimacy.

“The government is encouraging writers to go into the field of intimacy and marriage, and find some of the solutions that affect marriage.

“People especially the youth get their knowledge of sex from the social media, but from the religious point of view,…