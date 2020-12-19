



Alumni of Bayero University, Kano appealed to Federal government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to sheathe their swords on the protracted industrial action in the interest of the future generation. The Chairman of Class ’89 set of the university, Dr Kabiru Jinjiri made the appeal during the presentation of N.5 million Cheque donation […]

The post ASUU strike: BUK alumni urges parties to consider future of students appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper