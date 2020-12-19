Rising Chinese debt may Congo to set up monitoring station | The Guardian Nigeria News

China has been using predatory debt trap model to force Democratic Republic of Congo to set-up a telecom factory through Huawei in the country.

The Chinese telecom company Huawei, has been vying for setting up a research and marketing centre in Congo for some time. The proposal has been presented to Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso. However, no decision has been taken so far for granting a green signal to the project. There is all likelihood that it would be given concurrence for set-up a monitoring station in Congo at a remote location under the garb of a Huawei telecom factory.

The Chinese have also been lobbying hard to gain similar project in Gabon through Huawei as well to cover the whole of South Atlantic region to keep an eye on United States or its adversaries’ ship movement towards Indian Ocean, challenging his supremacy in the region.

The French are very wary of these projects as they would be predominantly involved in espionage and interception activities…