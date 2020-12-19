Solskjaer relishing renewed hostilities between Man Utd and LeedsSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Manchester United’s Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks on prior to the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Derby County and Manchester United at Pride Park Stadium in Derby, central England on March 5, 2020. Oli SCARFF / AFP

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is relishing Manchester United’s first competitive match against Leeds United in nine years on Sunday, recalling ‘fiery’ encounters during his time as a player in the Premier League.

The Norwegian came on as a substitute in the last Premier League meeting between the two sides in February 2004, months before Leeds tumbled out of the English top-flight.

They have met twice in cup competitions since then.

Leeds, then playing in the third tier, pulled off a giantkilling in the 2010 FA Cup, beating their bitter rivals 1-0 in the third round at Old Trafford before United avenged that with a 3-0 win in the League Cup a year later.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds have attracted rave reviews for their thrilling style…



