Solskjaer relishing renewed hostilities between Man Utd and LeedsSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is relishing Manchester United’s first competitive match against Leeds United in nine years on Sunday, recalling ‘fiery’ encounters during his time as a player in the Premier League.

The Norwegian came on as a substitute in the last Premier League meeting between the two sides in February 2004, months before Leeds tumbled out of the English top-flight.

They have met twice in cup competitions since then.

[as]

Leeds, then playing in the third tier, pulled off a giantkilling in the 2010 FA Cup, beating their bitter rivals 1-0 in the third round at Old Trafford before United avenged that with a 3-0 win in the League Cup a year later.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds have attracted rave reviews for their thrilling style…