Luis Suarez scored twice from close range in a 3-1 victory for Atletico Madrid against Elche on Saturday to move Diego Simeone’s side three points clear at the top of La Liga. In a tight first half at the Wanda Metropolitano, Atletico wasted a clear chance to take the lead when France forward Thomas Lemar […]

The post Suarez double fires Atletico clear at La Liga summit appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper