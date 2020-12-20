How we rescued Kankara school boys – Military | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian military on Saturday made some disclosures on how it carried out the rescue operation of the 344 boys kidnapped from their school in Kankara, Katsina State, on Dec. 11.

It disclosed that while kinetic and non-kinetic approaches were used to ensure all the boys were rescued unhurt, there was resistance from the abductors who laid ambush against the troops.

Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, and retired Maj.-Gen. Ahmed Jibrin, former Director, Military Intelligence, gave the accounts on Saturday when they featured on a special edition of the Nigeria Television Authority programme, “Good Morning Nigeria.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jibrin is currently the Special Adviser, Technical, to the Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi.

Jibrin said following the abduction of the boys, the minister led a delegation, including the Service Chiefs and National Security Adviser, to Katsina and Kankara.

He said the…